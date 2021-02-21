$794.72 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $794.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $804.00 million and the lowest is $790.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $860.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $994,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,318 shares in the company, valued at $39,321,490.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

