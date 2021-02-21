815 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,649,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,841,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 188,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $336.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $338.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.33 and its 200 day moving average is $261.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

