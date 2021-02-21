$9.44 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post sales of $9.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.62 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $34.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.75 million to $36.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.34 million, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $44.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $18,631,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $8,488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 82,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,734. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

