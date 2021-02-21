920 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Tesla accounts for 0.1% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $781.30. 18,958,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $822.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

