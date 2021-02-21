Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. 3,528,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,986 shares of company stock worth $2,069,880 in the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

