Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ABEO has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 868,986 shares of company stock worth $2,069,880. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

