Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $229.75

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.75 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04). Aberdeen Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 161,051 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £399.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

