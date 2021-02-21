Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.72. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,563. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

