ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

ACCO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at $194,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,170 shares of company stock worth $2,166,191 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

