Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Argus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

