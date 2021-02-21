Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

