Adams Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adams Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $61.09. 2,770,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,964. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

