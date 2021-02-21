Adams Wealth Management Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.82% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

MORT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 196,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.