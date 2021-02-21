AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $234.01

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.01 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.42). AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 14,412 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.01. The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a P/E ratio of -371.43.

AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

