adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €338.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price objective on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €277.30 ($326.24).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €284.40 and its 200 day moving average is €276.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. adidas has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.84.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

