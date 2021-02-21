Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ADEXU)

Adit EdTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADEXU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Adit EdTech Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEXU opened at $10.38 on Friday.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

There is no company description available for Adit EdTech Acquisition Cor.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.