ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the security and automation business’ stock.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.98.

ADT stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in ADT by 368.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 252,300 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ADT by 37.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,241 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.