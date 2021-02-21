Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 759,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,574,000 after acquiring an additional 46,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $165.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

