AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $29.50. AdvanSix shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 1,163 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $799.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

