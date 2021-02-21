Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

AEG opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Aegon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aegon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

