AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading Up 0.2%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 97,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 91,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on AerSale in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AerSale stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.40% of AerSale at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Inc provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.