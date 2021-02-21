AGF Investments Inc. Buys 36,686 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $141,345,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,303,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,122,000 after buying an additional 1,003,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NYSE CNP opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

