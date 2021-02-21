AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $799.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

