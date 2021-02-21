AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after buying an additional 314,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 99.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

