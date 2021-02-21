AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $49.19 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

