AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.