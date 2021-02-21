AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $136.28 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.48.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.