AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $98,398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $234.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.26. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

