AGF Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 86.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 62,567 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 373,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 18.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

