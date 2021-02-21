AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,246,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,203,867 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $52.57 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.