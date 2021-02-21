AGF Investments LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3,778.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

