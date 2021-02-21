AGF Investments LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 260.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,009.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $942.07.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.42.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

