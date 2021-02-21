AGF Investments LLC Sells 21,492 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

