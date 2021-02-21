AGF Investments LLC Sells 326 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in TC Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 64,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.