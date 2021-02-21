AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,936 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,248,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 949.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 366,373 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

