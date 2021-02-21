Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.64.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

