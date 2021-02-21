Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $137.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.64.

A stock opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

