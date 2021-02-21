Aimee Johnson Sells 12,375 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ Z opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

