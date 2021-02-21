Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 5,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air China from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Air China alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.