Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $293.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 170.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.