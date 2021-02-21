Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $829.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $829.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.46 million and the highest is $833.70 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $764.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after buying an additional 354,811 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.86. 2,398,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,832. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

