Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $157.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

