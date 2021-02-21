Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 149,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,450. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 999.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 374,153 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Albany International by 339.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

