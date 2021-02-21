Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Argus upped their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

ALB opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

