Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Up 10.4%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price shot up 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.98 and last traded at $156.17. 3,716,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,339,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.