Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138,857 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.37% of Align Technology worth $999,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $599.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

