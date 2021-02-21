Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $23,339,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,210. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $242.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $243.97.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

