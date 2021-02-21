Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 31,897 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.47% of 3M worth $474,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.86. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

