Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 367,313 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,463,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

