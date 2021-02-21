Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 86,935 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.51% of Roper Technologies worth $683,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

ROP stock opened at $388.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

